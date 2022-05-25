NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,200 computer and peripheral equipment companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all computer and peripheral equipment company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Computer and Peripheral Equipment Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The direct-to-consumer (D2C) model for the computer manufacturing industry is years ahead of many other sectors. Computer manufacturers are leveraging e-commerce platforms to establish and expand D2C channels that skip the logistics and challenges faced by traditional sales cycles. D2C strategies also help computer manufacturers sell customized personal computers and computer components effectively and efficiently.
The global semiconductor shortage has impacted many sectors, particularly the computer industry. The computer industry is dependent on so many other industries that any big supply chain disruptions can significantly impact production and sales.
Computer and Peripheral Equipment Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private computer and peripheral equipment companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Lenovo
- HP
- Dell
- Apple
- Acer
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Lintes Technology CO. LTD
- Alienware
- Micron Technology Inc
- Asus
- Western Digital Ltd.
View 50+ insights for all computer and peripheral equipment companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's computer and peripheral equipment industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Computer Categories:
- Personal Computer Manufacturers
- Laptop Manufacturers
- Mainframe Computer Manufacturers
Top Computer Peripheral Categories:
- Computer Storage Device Manufacturers
- Computer Keyboard Manufacturers
- Computer Mouse Device Manufacturers
- Computer Monitor Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-3-200-computer-and-peripheral-equipment-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301550470.html
SOURCE BizVibe