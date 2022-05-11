The Bizzdesign Integration for ServiceNow makes it easy to display data from ServiceNow in Bizzdesign Horizzon and design 'future state' architecture
ENSCHEDE, Netherlands and BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizzdesign today announced its Bizzdesign Integration has received certification with ServiceNow and is available in the ServiceNow Store.
The application ensures automated integration and configuration between the Bizzdesign Horizzon and ServiceNow® Platforms. The integration allows architects and business executives to analyze and dynamically visualize their IT service and delivery infrastructures in the context of their enterprise-wide architecture – from business to technology.
With an integrated perspective, enterprises can optimize their transformation planning and analysis for a broad range of business and IT stakeholders. This has several benefits in that customers can optimize strategy to execution, accelerate business improvement and build business resilience.
Hugo Ehrnreich, CEO at Bizzdesign, says, "In our mission to help our customers confidently and successfully design and drive transformation and improvement towards their target future state, it's critical to seamlessly bring together the right data from across the application ecosystem. The launch of our Bizzdesign Integration for ServiceNow is another important addition to our powerful integration toolkit, enabling fast and effective data synchronization to super-charge successful "change by design."
Mark Peters, Product Manager at Bizzdesign concludes, "With our Bizzdesign Integration for ServiceNow, architects can model relations from ServiceNow objects to other architectural elements such as technologies and business processes, thereby unlocking full multi-dimensional analysis of their entire enterprise. We go beyond just integrating application portfolio management with IT service management or replicating an application list from ServiceNow into customers' environments."
Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies that Bizzdesign has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Bizzdesign.
About Bizzdesign
Founded in 2000, Bizzdesign is the trusted global SaaS Enterprise Architecture platform and recognized as a leader by major analyst firms. We help the world's leading public and private organizations guarantee the success of investment prioritization, transformation initiatives, and risk management. Bizzdesign helps architects and executives to see a full multi-dimensional picture, find and design the right path and execute with confidence to their targeted future. Success should not be a matter of hope. It should be by design. For more information, visit http://www.bizzdesign.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
