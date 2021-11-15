ENSCHEDE, Netherlands and BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BiZZdesign today announced that it has been named as a Leader for the sixth successive year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools* for its SaaS platform, BiZZdesign HoriZZon. This Magic Quadrant evaluated 16 software vendors and BiZZdesign was positioned as a Leader and recognized for its 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'.
BiZZdesign continues to invest heavily in its SaaS Enterprise Architecture platform as the tool for all architects to shape the future of their organizations. The BiZZdesign platform helps executives see the full multi-dimensional picture, find and design the right path, and execute with confidence to their targeted future. Known for its deep expertise, BiZZdesign partners with organizations to guarantee the success of their investment prioritization, transformation, and risk management initiatives.
Peter Matthijssen, Chief Product Officer at BiZZdesign says, "We're proud to have been placed the highest on the 'Ability to Execute' axis, and that we're recognized, in our opinion, for our continued investments in our customer-centric SaaS platform and our expert team. We're all about successful execution, impact, and results. With our collaborative BiZZdesign HoriZZon platform, we aim to connect people and data to give leaders a defining advantage in successfully driving their change initiatives."
Nick Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at BiZZdesign says, "We believe this Gartner recognition of BiZZdesign HoriZZon is an honor we share with our customers and our employees. Our customers use our platform to create agile, resilient organizations built on sound data-driven decision-making. Our employees, in turn, share an innovative culture that continuously sets the standard for modern enterprise architecture tools."
View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report: https://go.bizzdesign.com/cr-wp-gartner-mq-2021-pr
*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, By Gilbert van der Heiden, Akshay Jhawar, Nolan Hart, 9 November 2021.
Gartner disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About BiZZdesign
Founded in 2000, BiZZdesign is the trusted global SaaS Enterprise Architecture platform and recognized as a leader by major analyst firms. We help the world's leading public and private organizations guarantee the success of investment prioritization, transformation initiatives, and risk management. BiZZdesign helps architects and executives to see a full multi-dimensional picture, find and design the right path and execute with confidence to their targeted future. Success should not be a matter of hope. It should be by design.
