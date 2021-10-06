ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BiZZdesign today announced the release of powerful new features for its enterprise architecture SaaS platform, BiZZdesign HoriZZon. The latest features focus on enabling effective cross-collaboration, strengthening data quality and reliability, and creating more compelling insights for architects across a range of disciplines. The features were developed to ensure that organizational leadership can successfully prioritize investments, and execute improvement and transformation initiatives with confidence.
"BiZZdesign HoriZZon is a complete enterprise architecture SaaS platform that brings together all architects – enterprise, business, solutions, and data or information architects. They are now all empowered to shape and steer the most complex and challenging change scenarios in their organizations," says Peter Matthijssen, Chief Technology Officer at BiZZdesign.
"Many organizations find it challenging to effectively prioritize across the multitude of investment options and projects they're facing because they don't have a complete view of their business capabilities. BiZZdesign HoriZZon enables architects to connect different dimensions in an organization such as business goals, capabilities, processes, data, applications, and technologies. By having a full line of sight coupled with unique future state design and roadmapping capabilities, architects can now support their organizations to navigate an uncertain future and execute change with confidence," Matthijssen continues.
Key features of the supercharged BiZZdesign HoriZZon include:
- More effective collaboration through intuitive people-centered data policies: People are at the center of BiZZdesign HoriZZon's data collection and maintenance processes. Architects connect targeted users and groups to relevant datasets and schedule maintenance to ensure that data is timely updated. Users utilize the platform to share their knowledge and build datasets enabling better decision-making.
- Faster decision-making with actionable content provided in a single view: Users have a consolidated view of all their responsibilities, making it easy to track open tasks and view relevant information. By having a full picture of their most important and recent actions, users fast-track decision-making and conduct impactful analysis. For example, on the current business value of applications.
- Superior data quality and engagement with intuitive guided data-entry functionalities: Notifications guide users to their prioritized work. Updating data is driven by data policies and it is task and action-oriented, enabling improved data quality and allowing for more people to engage. For example, users only edit important information at a predefined time by making weekly, monthly, or quarterly updates.
- More powerful automated, richer insights with the latest Open API release: By mapping interdependencies, BiZZdesign HoriZZon brings together and creates unique n-dimensional insight across disparate data sources and organizational silos in a single platform. This all starts with a powerful Open API, which allows the integration of datasets from key data sources/ external systems with the platform. Users connect different datasets with powerful modeling techniques. For example, users synchronize an application catalog and connect it to business processes.
- Stronger stakeholder engagement with powerful new custom visualizations: Tailor diagrams with stakeholder-focused view templates and custom iconology to create powerful analyses that resonate with a specific target audience. Create content that impacts a target audience by leveraging more view types and diagramming options. For example, by automatically generating business-focused diagrams from existing diagrams.
