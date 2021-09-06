RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York-based BJG Electronics, Inc., announced that their Montana division has been recognized as an Outstanding Small Business Supplier for 2020 by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
After doubling its capacity to meet Lockheed Martin's requirements in Montana during 2020, BJG was able to also achieve 100% on-time delivery performance during a difficult period which included COVID restrictions and significant supply chain challenges.
"We are proud to be named among this elite group by Lockheed Martin. This is a credit to BJG's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and Customer Support," said BJG President and CEO Kent Smith. "BJG's team worked closely with Lockheed Martin on this project for several years, establishing a true partnership."
"For more than 25 years, Lockheed Martin has honored the very best of its small business suppliers," said Brian Kubik, vice president of Global Supply Chain at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Our partnerships with organizations like BJG are critical to our success."
About BJG Electronics, Inc.
Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics, Inc. is a value-added distributor and light manufacturer of high-reliability electronic components. Certified to ISO9001:2015 & AS9100:2016, the company serves the defense, commercial, and business aviation markets. BJG is widely recognized for its outstanding customer service, a comprehensive range of franchised suppliers and quality assurance. For more information, visit http://www.bjgelectronics.com.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
