RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York based BJG Electronics Group, has signed a distribution agreement with Leach International Corporation significantly expanding BJG's offering of relays, contactors, switches, and circuit breakers. Leach's product line complements BJG's existing line card which already includes the world's top interconnect and electromechanical lines. Leach is expected to benefit from BJG's award winning service platform, assuring its military-aerospace customers on-time delivery performance, design support and consistent quality.
BJG President and CEO Kent Smith explained, "This agreement with Leach enhances BJG's product portfolio. Leach International Corporation's Electromechanical product offering is highly complementary to our existing products and services. BJG's customers will directly benefit from the Leach-BJG partnership."
Elijah Dobrusin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Leach International Corporation commented on the new relationship between the two companies: "BJG's well known customer service model combined with Leach technology will provide end users with an outstanding customer experience. We look forward to combining forces in the marketplace."
BJG is well underway building an inventory of Leach products. Combined with other electromechanical products already represented by BJG, the company offers a compelling one-stop solution for it's military and aerospace customers.
About BJG Electronics, Inc.
Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics, Inc. is a value-added distributor and light manufacturer of high reliability electronic components. Certified to ISO9001:2015 & AS9100:2016, the company serves the defense, commercial and business aviation markets. BJG is widely recognized for its outstanding customer service, comprehensive range of franchised suppliers and quality practices. For more information, visit http://www.bjgelectronics.com.
About Leach Corporation
From a modest beginning as a one-product company in 1919, LEACH® products have become the standard for the design and manufacture of electrical switches, aircraft relays, electrical relays and control devices. Designed for applications as diverse as civil and military aviation, satellites and railway systems, the extensive LEACH® line of products includes a full selection of hermetically sealed relays. LEACH® contactors are available with single or multi-pole contacts in latching or non-latching configurations. A variety of complementary devices provide time delay and power measurement functions. The majority of these products are available in different mounting styles and terminals. Comprehensive lines of relays, contactors, solid state power controllers, limit switches and equipment (power distribution assemblies) also play important roles in the company's product mix. Please Visit http://www.Leachcorp.com for more information.
