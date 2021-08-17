TORONTO, August 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Outtire. More than a fashion brand, Outtire is also a community and lifestyle that empowers the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender+) community.
Founded in April 2018 by Ryan Walker, Outtire, which brands itself as "where fashion meets pride," centers queer-focused representation through its clothing. Walker's experience as a person of color member of the LGBTQ+ community helped guide his mission of representation, fashion and philanthropy. Outtire has developed a strong community of customer ambassadors and is seeking to grow - a goal that Walker believes the ClearAngel funding can help him achieve.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're proud to fund Outtire in its mission to combine representation with thoughtfully-designed fashion,'' said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "With LGBTQ+ owned businesses contributing an impressive $1.7 trillion to the economy, Outtire will help grow this figure and make a positive impact for minority-led businesses."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Outtire will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"Receiving the ClearAngel funding is a significant moment for me, particularly as we have many important developments in the pipeline," said Walker. "We're excited to be releasing new subscription boxes for Spring 2022, as well as our weekly product and design styles. The investment will also help me expand my marketing strategy and significantly improve the company's ROI."
To learn more about Outtire and experience its inspiring clothing for yourself, visit outtire.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
