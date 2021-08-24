LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Diamond Advisory, Title Sponsor of OneStream Software's Global Conference, announces its expansion into the United Kingdom. Black Diamond Advisory is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and a OneStream Diamond Partner. Global client demands and expansion across EMEA prompted this latest strategic move by Black Diamond, the firm built to transform companies by creating an industry powerhouse of top talent from the most respected leaders in OneStream technology, together with consulting leaders in digital finance transformation.
The UK team, at launch, brings together individuals in the UK with extensive OneStream cross-market sector experience. Leading the launch and overseeing operations in the United Kingdom is Daniel Hopson who joins the Black Diamond team as Director - UK. Daniel joins us from VolkerWessels UK where he led the business systems team delivering successful software implementations and system integration. His extensive experience leading the selection and implementation of complex EPM, ERP, BI and RPA solutions is a game changer for the UK CPM market. With expertise spanning process best practice and strategy to systems selection, implementation, support and development, Daniel uniquely provides end to end client support from CEO to technical IT development teams.
OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. "We are thrilled about Black Diamond Advisory's expansion to the UK. As a OneStream Diamond partner, we are excited they are bringing their experience to the UK market," says Matt Rodgers, Senior Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at OneStream Software. "BDA's growth will help to expand OneStream's delivery capabilities in the UK region and continue to support our mission of delivering 100% customer success."
"We are really excited to expand our geographic focus into the UK and future expansion across Europe. Building on our success in the US, the team is ready to go to work delivering best in class CPM solutions to the UK as part of our commitment to OneStream software. The team hit the ground running with extensive experience in CPM, enabling businesses to work smarter by leveraging solutions to do the hard work, freeing up people to focus on analyzing and running the business." says Randy Werder, Black Diamond Co-Founder and President.
About Black Diamond Advisory
Black Diamond is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and OneStream Diamond Partner. Our services include Financial Transformation, Change Management, Process Automation, OneStream Solutions. We are a global partner operating in the U.S., Canada and Europe. As a single firm with truly global capability, Black Diamond is committed to meeting the combined needs of the CFO and Controller, as well as IT and Business Unit Leaders. The firm knows that the solution to a company's digital finance transformation is expert implementation and ongoing collaboration.
Our industry practices include Manufacturing & Industrial, Hospitality & Retail, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Private Equity, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Travel, Transport & Logistics.
We lead with our talent of "Experts Only" and develop a unique platform for each of our clients combining finance and operational data into interactive dashboards and real-time analytics. Our firm has a single mission of 100% Customer Success that is directly aligned with the OneStream executive leadership.
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.
OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 850 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.
PRESS CONTACT
Randy Werder
President, Black Diamond Advisory
T: (407)758-7382
E: rwerder@blackdiamondadvisory.com
Media Contact
Sherri Schaffroth, Black Diamond Advisory, +1 (919) 324-5351, sschaffroth@blackdiamondadvisory.com
SOURCE Black Diamond Advisory