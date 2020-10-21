Black-Founded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Tech Company, Kanarys, Announces Partnerships with Leading National Advocacy Organizations to Further DEI in the Workplace

DEI tech platform, Kanarys, partners with National Urban League, Prospanica, Ascend, Black IDEA Coalition, INROADS and the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), who've all endorsed the platform to empower underrepresented employees and work towards fostering belonging in workplaces across the country