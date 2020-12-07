- 6.4 million homeowners have refinanced their mortgages in 2020 through the third quarter, with refinance origination volumes topping $2 trillion - Q3 2020 saw the largest single quarter of refinance lending on record at $867 billion, while purchase ($455 billion) and total lending ($1.3 trillion) hit quarterly record highs as well - Consolidated rate lock data from Black Knight's Compass Analytics and Optimal Blue divisions suggests origination volumes could remain at or above those record levels in Q4 2020 - With 30-year mortgage interest rates at or near record lows, refinance incentive remains at historic highs; as of Nov. 27, there were 19.4 million high-quality refinance candidates in the market - Despite these record levels of refinance incentive and lending, mortgage servicers continue to struggle to retain the business of refinancing homeowners - Just 18% of the nearly 2.7 million homeowners who refinanced their mortgages in Q3 2020 were retained, the lowest such retention rate on record - While 22% of rate/term refinancing homeowners were retained, only a record-low 12% of cash-out refinance borrowers were retained