- The McDash Flash suite from Black Knight leverages daily, loan-level data to provide market participants with the most current view of the forbearance and mortgage performance landscape - According to the McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker, as of May 19, 2020, 4.75 million homeowners - or 9.0% of all mortgages - have entered into COVID-19 mortgage forbearance plans - Active forbearance volumes increased by just 93,000 over the past week, a more than 70% decline from the 325,000 from the first week of May - The rate of increase has now declined by 93% from the first week of April when the number of active forbearance plans increased by nearly 1.4 million in a single week - The McDash Flash Payment Tracker shows that, of the 4.25 million homeowners in forbearance at the end of April, nearly half made April's payment, while 54% did not - Daily mortgage performance observations through the McDash Flash Payment Tracker over the past few weeks show that as of May 19, just 21% in plans have made May payments - Approximately, 1.4 million homeowners in forbearance who had made April payments are currently at risk of becoming past due in May, which could lead to another sharp increase in the national delinquency rate