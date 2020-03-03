JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced that it has acquired Collateral Analytics, a provider of real estate analytic products and tools to support appraisers, appraisal management companies, lenders, investors and government agencies.
"The level of technological innovation, comprehensive data and insightful analytics that Black Knight and Collateral Analytics offer and are continuing to develop are providing greater and faster access to the information and tools our clients need to make more informed property investment decisions," said Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour. "Black Knight and Collateral Analytics are a natural fit, and now our clients will be able to leverage a comprehensive, combined product and data set from a single, proven, trusted source for improved accuracy and less risk."
The Collateral Analytics team of analytics and technology professionals is primarily focused on building and delivering automated valuation models (AVMs), collateral and mortgage risk tools, as well as the application of sophisticated analytics to a wide range of real estate-related databases. Collateral Analytics is also innovating with new digital solutions that enable valuation professionals to be more efficient in the field. These digital apps integrate with a centralized collateral system that enables lenders and appraisal management companies to manage risk and quality.
In addition to offering one of the industry's top-rated AVMs, Collateral Analytics offers products for real estate analytics, portfolio reviews and risk management. The company holds proprietary data assets, including data representing approximately 600,000 neighborhoods across the nation; unique property-specific traits that influence valuation; household demographics on over 100 million individual households; and commercial market sales comps, rent prices and capitalization rates.
"Collateral Analytics is proud to join forces with Black Knight in providing exceptional technology, robust data and market-leading analytics for smarter decision-making," said Collateral Analytics CEO Michael Sklarz, Ph.D. "Combining the capabilities of Collateral Analytics and Black Knight is a decisive win for all of our clients, employees and the real estate industry as a whole."
Sklarz will continue to lead this business line after the acquisition and will report to Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics.
The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
