- After tracking closely to the recovery pattern following natural disasters in early months, the trend lines of COVID-19's impact on mortgage performance have begun to diverge and indicate a longer recovery period ahead - Carrying forward the 3-month average rate of improvement since mortgage delinquencies peaked in late May shows that delinquencies will remain above pre-pandemic levels for another 19 months - The same trend would result in more than 1 million excess delinquencies in March 2021 when the first wave of forbearances reach their 12-month expiration period - While 90-day delinquencies typically peak 3-4 months following natural disasters, we have now seen five months of continual increases in such serious delinquencies albeit more moderately in August than in prior months - Of the 6.1 million homeowners who have been in COVID-19-related forbearance plans, 41% (2.4M) have since exited, with the vast majority of those borrowers currently performing; of those who remain past due, 267,000 are in active loss mitigation with their lenders - Just 54,000 loans are past due and not in active loss mitigation, and 70% of these were already past due in February before the pandemic began to impact mortgage performance - Record levels of equity continue to help mitigate foreclosure risk, with only 9% of homeowners in forbearance having less than 10% equity in their homes