New Algorithm Automates Complex Pooling Business Cases - CompassPoint's Pool Optimizer solution introduces a new algorithm to meet investor demand for longer-lasting mortgage-backed securities (MBS), while taking into account lender's profitability and third-party relationships. - The CompassPoint Pool Optimizer is used by some of the largest lenders in the country to find more profitable combinations of closed-loan inventory to create pools that meet investor demand and comply with SIFMA pooling minimums and tolerances. - This new algorithm also helps lenders manage representative credit mix between the GSEs, in addition to limits and tolerances imposed by servicing buyers, all while achieving best execution.