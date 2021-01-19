-- Intuitive and completely modernized interface builds upon established, best-of-breed foundation used by thousands of industry-leading mortgage brokers -- The Loansifter PPE platform supports best execution searches across over 120 wholesale investors, giving brokers access to the most up-to-date rates in a matter of minutes -- Users can create, manage and reprice saved scenarios with a single click and configure dynamic loan officer compensation plans--by individual investor, property state, or globally -- Immediate, self-service model allows brokers to be up and running with enterprise product and pricing functionality quickly and at a low cost