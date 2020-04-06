Updates Deliver Even Greater Process Efficiencies, Visibility and Automation - Black Knight delivered several enhancements in its latest release of CompassPPE, the company's modern, robust product, pricing and eligibility engine - CompassPPE now includes the ability for loan officers to compare product and pricing options for multiple loan scenarios in a single search - The release also includes an improved exception workflow for lender-paid extensions to streamline the approval process - Branch managers and other specially designated users can now view margin and pricing details - A new price audit for blended products provides lenders with increased visibility to potential mispricing - Other enhancements include an expanded rate summary view and the ability to manually edit rate adjustments