- As of April 30, more than 3.8 million homeowners were in forbearance plans, representing 7.3% of all mortgages - Following April 15 - the point at which late fees are traditionally charged for past-due payments - the daily number of new forbearance requests began to taper off - New forbearance requests have ranged from 53,000 and 102,000 over the past nine days, but as May 1 mortgage payment due dates approach, Black Knight will continue to monitor any potential second wave - The slowdown in new forbearance requests has the mortgage market proceeding on pace with Black Knight's most optimistic scenario forecast, but there is a risk of May-related forbearance activity changing that trajectory - Despite 30-year mortgage rates returning to near-record lows in mid-April, refinance locks were nearly 80% below their early-March peaks - The seven-day average of purchase rate locks fell nearly 70% from its peak in early March through mid-April before beginning to rebound over the past week, in a time when seasonal purchase lending is typically ramping up - With April rate locks likely to close in May, a somewhat conservative 50% COVID-19-related headwind would result in $70 billion in lost purchase closings in May alone