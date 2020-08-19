-- With the addition of the CA Value AVM, the ValuEdge AVM Cascade now uses five AVM models to deliver even higher hit rates and accuracy for property valuations -- The CA Value AVM employs neighborhood-specific comparable selection and a multitude of individual valuation models -- The enhanced ValuEdge AVM Cascade can be used during every stage of the lending or property valuation process - from origination, underwriting and quality control to servicing, portfolio review and default management