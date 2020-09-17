Delivers End-to-End Digital Capabilities and Advanced Automation From Point of Sale Through Post- Closing - Automated, user-centric solutions simplify the mortgage and home equity loan application process with easy-to-use functionality for borrowers and loan officers - Seamless integration with Black Knight's Empower loan origination system and several other Black Knight origination technologies supports data integrity and consistency from the beginning of the origination process through closing - New suite of solutions allows loan officers to lead and advise the borrower from pre-qualification through post-closing, and gives them the ability to work from any desktop or mobile device, so loan officers can provide the same support whether they are in an office or working remotely - Borrower component offers a smart, simple and dynamic Q&A that guides the consumer through the mortgage application process - Features include the ability to upload documents according to lender-specified conditions, automatically validate data and provide near-real-time feedback to consumers when documents are missing, or anomalies are found