Delivers Enhanced Experience to Both Customer Service Representatives and Consumers - New innovative solution gives customer service representatives relevant information in a single location with an intuitive graphical user interface so they can resolve issues in just one call - Representatives can easily view loan-level information, home value and neighborhood details, payment and escrow information and more - From the same platform, representatives can also easily determine if a consumer is eligible for offers such as a home equity line of credit, a cash-out or rate/term refinance or a second mortgage - The Customer Service solution is seamlessly integrated with the MSP loan servicing system and Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution, an interactive, user-friendly web and mobile solution for consumers - By using Customer Service, clients will be able to enhance the customer service experience, resulting in deeper borrower relationships and increased customer retention