- Black Knight's CA Property Condition automated valuation model (AVM) calculates estimated property values based on each of six property conditions, from excellent to very poor - This new AVM's pricing models use residential sales data from Collateral Analytics that includes public records, MLS records and proprietary data - Incorporating a property's condition into its value helps to provide even more accurate valuations and drive more informed business decisions - The new AVM is available through direct website access to Black Knight Collateral Analytics, through an application programming interface (API) or through batch process