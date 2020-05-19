Enables Remote Property Inspections to Keep Real Estate Transactions Moving; Extended Free Trial for Appraisal Management Companies - Black Knight SCOUT is a cloud-based application that streamlines the appraisal process by enabling homeowners to collect necessary property details and photos and send it electronically to appraisers to perform due diligence and analysis - Appraisal management company (AMC) representatives or lenders working with AMCs don't need a specific software or system to interface with the Black Knight SCOUT solution and to order inspections - Black Knight will offer AMCs a free extended trial of Black Knight SCOUT to help keep appraisers and homeowners safe during the COVID-19 crisis and enable real estate transactions to proceed - Black Knight SCOUT has built-in security measures to help minimize fraud and support the accuracy of submitted information