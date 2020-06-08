- With forbearance volumes declining for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began, servicers' focus is shifting to pipeline management and downstream performance of loans in forbearance - While 46% of homeowners in forbearance as of April 30 made their April mortgage payments, just 22% of those in forbearance as of May 26 have made their May payments, signaling a likely rise in the national delinquency rate - Of the 4.76 million homeowners in active forbearance as of May 26, nearly half a million hold less than 10% equity in their homes -- which is typically enough to cover the costs of selling the property, if need be -- with an additional 1% currently underwater on their mortgages - Nearly 80% of homeowners in forbearance have 20% or more equity, providing homeowners, servicers and regulators with multiple options for helping to avoid downstream foreclosure activity and default-related losses - Combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios among FHA/VA loans in forbearance are much higher, with nearly 20% holding 10% or less equity in their homes - These low-equity positions, combined with higher forbearance rates, represent a greater degree of risk among FHA/VA loans