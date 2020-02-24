Captures Key Drivers of Multifamily Performance and Interaction With Macroeconomic Variables Over Time - The new AFT Multifamily Model builds upon the proven, industry-leading forecasting accuracy of Black Knight's AFT Single-Family behavioral models - Captures key multifamily sensitivities, drivers and their interaction over time to provide a unified method of forecasting mortgage behavior across all multifamily property types - Forecasts help users to more accurately assess prepayment, credit risk and exposure to loss associated with multifamily assets across a variety of scenarios - Provides deeper visibility into borrower behavior to support better decision-making and reduced risk - Covers a variety of multifamily loan types including: Fannie Mae DUS, Freddie Mac K-Series and Ginnie Mae Project Loan Securities