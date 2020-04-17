- In recognition of the severity of the situation, Black Knight has been compiling daily, loan-level information on the number of U.S. mortgage-holders seeking COVID-19-related forbearances - Using a sample set of loans representing the majority of the mortgage market, the McDash Flash Forbearance report has been extrapolated to reflect the entirety of the active mortgage universe - As of April 16, more than 2.9 million homeowners -- or 5.5% of all mortgages -- have entered into COVID-19 mortgage forbearance plans - This population represents $651 billion in unpaid principal and includes 4.9% of all GSE-backed loans and 7.6% of FHA/VA loans - At today's level, mortgage servicers would be bound to advance $2.3 billion of principal and interest payments per month to holders of government-backed mortgage securities on COVID-19-related forbearances - Another $1.1 billion per month in lost funds will be faced by those with portfolio-held or privately securitized mortgages