JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at May 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 7.76%
Month-over-month change: 20.43%
Year-over-year change: 130.78%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.38%
Month-over-month change: -5.80%
Year-over-year change: -22.70%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 5,100
Month-over-month change: -31.08%
Year-over-year change: -86.92%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 2.29%
Month-over-month change: -1.78%
Year-over-year change: 86.39%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.09%
Month-over-month change: -19.57%
Year-over-year change: -95.09%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 4,123,000
Month-over-month change: 723,000
Year-over-year change: 2,363,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 631,000
Month-over-month change: 169,000
Year-over-year change: 170,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 200,000
Month-over-month change: -11,000
Year-over-year change: -55,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 4,324,000
Month-over-month change: 712,000
Year-over-year change: 2,309,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 12.73%
Louisiana: 11.79%
New York: 11.28%
New Jersey: 11.03%
Florida: 10.52%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Montana: 5.13%
Oregon: 5.12%
South Dakota: 5.02%
Washington: 4.91%
Idaho: 4.40%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 3.08%
Louisiana: 2.37%
Alabama: 2.04%
Arkansas: 1.73%
Georgia: 1.73%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 21.92%
West Virginia: 24.15%
Arkansas: 25.66%
Indiana: 34.43%
Alabama: 34.69%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
Alaska: 255.65%
Nevada: 236.37%
California: 228.37%
Colorado: 205.41%
Hawaii: 175.59%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1)
Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2)
All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by July 6, 2020.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
