- After hitting an 18-year low in Q4 2018, refinance lending rose 250% year-over-year to hit a 6.5-year high in Q4 2019 - While rate/term refinance activity drove the bulk of the increase, cash-out lending rose to a more than 10-year high - Despite the surge in refinance activity, mortgage servicers have struggled to recapture the business of refinancing borrowers, with just one in five borrowers remaining with their servicer post-refinance - After spiking in Q2 2019 following the pullback in mortgage interest rates, retention rates among rate/term borrowers fell to 24% in Q4 2019 - Retention rates among cash-out refinance lending was even worse, with just 17% of cash-out borrower business being retained - With 44.7 million homeowners holding a total of $6.2 trillion in tappable equity and approximately 600,000 withdrawing equity via cash-outs in Q4 2019, improving retention among this segment is crucial