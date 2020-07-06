- Tappable equity rose 8% annually in Q1 2020 to an all-time high of $6.5 trillion - With mortgage interest rates hitting record lows in recent weeks, 90% of homeowners with tappable equity now have first lien rates above the prevailing market average; more than 75% have rates above 3.5% - Q1 also saw overall refinance originations climb to a 7-year high, but at the same time, the number of cash-out refinances -- as well as the volume of equity withdrawn via refinance -- fell for the first time since early 2019 - While rate/term refinances rose by 18% from Q4 2019, cash-out lending fell 7% over the same period, despite record-low 30-year rates and record-high tappable equity - Data on rate locks for Q2 2020 from Black Knight's Compass Analytics suggests that trend may well continue, as the cash-out share of refinance activity has continued to fall throughout the second quarter - Through June 19, cash-out refinance locks were down 6% from the comparable time frame in Q1 2020, while rate/term locks were up 13% -- even including the massive wave of refinance locks seen in early March - Despite rising delinquencies chipping away at mortgage holders, as of June 18 there are 13.6M who still meet broad-based eligibility criteria and could also shave 0.75% off their current first lien rate by refinancing