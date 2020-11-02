- Rate lock activity continues to remain strong across the board; assuming a 45-day lock-to-close period, Q3 2020 will set new quarterly records for refinance, purchase and total origination volumes - Estimated origination volumes based on underlying locks suggest Q3 refinance and total originations could be up 25% or more from Q2, while purchase lending could be up by 35% or more - This would push 2020 purchase lending to its highest level since 2005 and both refinance lending and total origination volumes to their highest levels ever, with total lending on pace to easily eclipse the $4 trillion threshold for the first time on record - At the same time, low rates, improved affordability and low inventory continue to put upward pressure on home prices, with the median home price rising by 14.2% in September - This is up from an 11.5% increase in August, and the highest such annual home price growth rate in more than 15 years - Despite pandemic-related headwinds earlier this year, the data suggests that through November, purchase lending would already be up 11% from the same period in 2019 and poised to grow even further in December