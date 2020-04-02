- COVID-19 and the nation's response to the pandemic are significantly affecting the real estate and mortgage industries - Real estate showings, listings and sales are already being affected by social distancing and supply-chain disruption to closings - Market and rate volatility are bringing uncertainty to the housing market, home affordability, refinance incentive and portfolio retention risk - The unemployment rate has already resulted in a surge of COVID-19-driven forbearance requests and associated operational challenges, and increased mortgage defaults are likely. - Technology solutions exist to address many of the negative effects of the pandemic on the real estate and mortgage markets