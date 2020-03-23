JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at February 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.28%
Month-over-month change: 1.95%
Year-over-year change: -15.60%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.45%
Month-over-month change: -2.54%
Year-over-year change: -11.23%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 32,300
Month-over-month change: -24.53%
Year-over-year change: -20.05%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.35%
Month-over-month change: 7.78%
Year-over-year change: 106.59%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.46%
Month-over-month change: -19.27%
Year-over-year change: -1.76%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,737,000
Month-over-month change: 32,000
Year-over-year change: -282,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 409,000
Month-over-month change: -10,000
Year-over-year change: -93,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 239,000
Month-over-month change: -7,000
Year-over-year change: -25,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,976,000
Month-over-month change: 25,000
Year-over-year change: -308,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi:
9.72%
Louisiana:
7.20%
Alabama:
6.31%
West Virginia:
6.17%
Arkansas:
5.76%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
California:
1.98%
Oregon:
1.88%
Idaho:
1.87%
Colorado:
1.72%
Washington:
1.70%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi:
2.90%
Alabama:
1.68%
Louisiana:
1.68%
Arkansas:
1.53%
West Virginia:
1.17%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Montana:
-15.29%
Maine:
-14.22%
Washington:
-11.03%
Tennessee:
-9.81%
Wisconsin:
-9.32%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
North Dakota:
2.73%
Minnesota:
2.15%
Oregon:
1.26%
Alaska:
0.75%
Arizona:
0.32%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
