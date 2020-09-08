- Q2 2020 saw the largest quarterly origination volume on record with nearly $1.1 trillion in first lien mortgages originated in the quarter - Refinance lending was up more than 60% from Q1 2020 and more than 200% from the same time last year, accounting for nearly 70% of all first lien originations by dollar value - Rate lock data - a leading indicator of lending activity - supports the growing consensus that the spring homebuying season was shifted forward into the summer months by the COVID-19 pandemic - Overall, purchase locks scheduled to close in Q3 are now 23% above the seasonal expectation, more than making up for Q2's COVID-19-related shortfall, with Q2 and Q3 combined more than 6% above their expected seasonal volumes based on January's pre-pandemic baseline - Locks on refinance loans that are expected to close in the third quarter (assuming a 45-day lock-to-close timeline) are up 20% from Q2 suggesting that Q3 2020 refi volumes could be even higher than the record-setting Q2 volume - Despite a nearly 17-year high for refinance originations, just 22% of rate/term refinance and 13% of cash-out refinance borrowers were retained in servicers' portfolios