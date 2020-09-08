Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

 By Black Knight, Inc.;Zelman Virtual Housing Summit;

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced that Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Zelman Virtual Housing Summit on Monday, September 21, 2020. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors:            

Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton                 

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight  

Black Knight       

904.854.3683                   

904.854.5043                                                      

steven.eagerton@bkfs.com                  

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

 

