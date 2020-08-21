- Mortgage delinquencies continued to improve in July, falling 9% from June, with more than 340,000 fewer past due mortgages than in the month prior - Early-stage delinquencies -- loans with a single missed payment -- have fallen below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that the initial inflow of new COVID-19-related delinquencies has subsided - However, serious delinquencies -- those 90 or more days past due -- rose by 376,000 and are now up more than 1.8 million from their pre-pandemic levels - Foreclosure activity continues to remain muted due to widespread moratoriums; though starts rose for the month, overall activity remains near record lows - Prepayment activity edged slightly higher in July, hitting its highest monthly mark since early 2004, as low rates continue to drive both refinance and purchase activity