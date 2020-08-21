JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at July 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 6.91%
Month-over-month change: -8.91%
Year-over-year change: 99.96%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.36%
Month-over-month change: -1.80%
Year-over-year change: -28.04%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 9,900
Month-over-month change: 67.80%
Year-over-year change: -74.74%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 2.73%
Month-over-month change: 2.80%
Year-over-year change: 91.10%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.06%
Month-over-month change: 18.03%
Year-over-year change: -96.79%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 3,692,000
Month-over-month change: -342,000
Year-over-year change: 1,885,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,250,000
Month-over-month change: 376,000
Year-over-year change: 1,806,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 190,000
Month-over-month change: -2,000
Year-over-year change: -68,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 3,881,000
Month-over-month change: -345,000
Year-over-year change: 1,816,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 11.77%
Louisiana: 10.77%
New York: 9.66%
Hawaii: 9.60%
New Jersey: 9.33%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Colorado: 4.75%
Oregon: 4.66%
Montana: 4.51%
Washington: 4.36%
Idaho: 3.82%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 6.59%
Louisiana: 6.00%
Nevada: 5.92%
New Jersey: 5.90%
Alaska: 5.90%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 19.52%
Arkansas: 30.78%
West Virginia: 32.91%
Alabama: 35.45%
Iowa: 38.26%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
Nevada: 214.67%
Alaska: 201.07%
California: 196.16%
Colorado: 190.79%
Hawaii: 177.37%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
