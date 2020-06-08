JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that its dynamic CompassPPE product, pricing and eligibility engine and comprehensive Ernst Fee Service solution are now integrated with Blend's digital lending platform for mortgages and consumer banking. The integration provides lenders with robust functionality to support automation and margin-management activities, as well as to receive accurate quotes to more effectively price loans, resulting in an improved homebuyer experience.
"We're excited to add CompassPPE and Ernst Fee Service to our platform to offer lenders even more choices as they help consumers access the capital they need," said Brian Martin, Head of Business Development at Blend. "With the addition of these solutions, Blend customers can use tailored options to manage their business and maximize efficiency, while giving borrowers greater accuracy and more peace of mind in their financial decisions."
CompassPPE helps reduce manual touchpoints and cost-per-loan through its automated locks, relocks, extensions, float downs, concessions workflow and exception-based processing. The integration with Blend's platform supports specific margin management capabilities to help lenders determine compensation on a loan, while also providing configurable fields that support data elements specific to each lender's business needs. CompassPPE functionality means lenders can more granularly manage margins to help drive business at the regional, branch or loan officer-level and improve profit and loss results.
Additionally, several features of CompassPPE - including an intuitive, modern user interface and mobile-responsive design - set it apart in the industry. Lenders can access the product, pricing and eligibility engine's complete pricing and locking capabilities from any device - desktop, tablet, smartphone or laptop.
Black Knight's Ernst Fee Service is used by lenders to minimize costly fee cures by working to provide accurate recording fees; transfer taxes; and property tax, title, settlement and inspection data. The comprehensive solution provides all relevant third-party vendor fees that are required on the Loan Estimate. Loan officers using Blend's cloud-based platform will receive real-time access to fee estimates to determine the optimal loan for the homebuyer.
"By integrating both CompassPPE and Ernst Fee Service with Blend's lending platform, we are further delivering on the digital loan process with a modern, user-friendly solution for lenders to effectively qualify a loan for the homebuyer," said Rich Gagliano, president of Black Knight Origination Technologies and Enterprise Business Intelligence. "Black Knight is committed to offering innovative point-of-sale solutions that facilitate an easier, more convenient loan process for both lenders and their customers."
About Blend
Blend makes the process of getting a loan simpler, faster, and safer. With its digital lending platform, Blend helps financial institutions including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank increase productivity and deliver exceptional customer experiences. The company regularly processes over $3 billion in mortgages and consumer loans daily, helping millions of consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
