- CompassPPE is designed for flexibility and ease of use, while delivering in-depth functionality to support automation and margin management - Integration provides Empower loan origination system (LOS) clients with direct access to a comprehensive, modern PPE, enabling a seamless bidirectional flow of information that keeps loan data in sync between CompassPPE and Empower - CompassPPE delivers full automation of locks, relocks, extensions, float-downs and concessions, creating workflow efficiencies and decreasing costs - Empower is Black Knight's innovative LOS that supports retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single platform, and delivers advanced automation to help lenders of all sizes lower costs, improve cycle times and enhance data integrity