JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that CompassPPE, its robust, intuitive product, pricing and eligibility engine (PPE), is now available within its industry-leading Empower loan origination system (LOS). With this integration, Empower clients can seamlessly access advanced lock and relock workflows directly from the LOS.
"The CompassPPE and Empower integration provides an exceptional user experience, while supporting the margin capabilities that lenders need to price each loan confidently and competitively," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "With CompassPPE, Empower clients can use a dynamic and flexible PPE to support their originators and secondary marketing departments."
CompassPPE helps lenders reduce cost per loan and manual touch points through its automated locks; relocks; extensions; float-downs and concessions workflow; and exception-based processing. Additionally, CompassPPE has several features that set it apart in the industry, including an intuitive, modern user interface and mobile-responsive design. Users can access the PPE's complete pricing and locking capabilities from any device – desktop, tablet, smartphone or laptop.
Empower users also benefit from CompassPPE's extensive API library; daily maintenance of pricing, guidelines, and adjusters for all top investors; mortgage insurance quote comparisons; live pricing; and much more. Its easy-to-use administrative functions include the ability to make updates in bulk quickly and simply.
CompassPPE includes a granular margin-management framework, which enables lenders to implement margins based on a variety of factors. For example, clients can create scenario-driven margins around FICO, debt-to-income and loan-to-value considerations, as well as geographic margins down to metropolitan statistical area (MSA), county and census tract.
"An additional benefit of the CompassPPE and Empower integration is that it gives production staff competitive advantages to help recruit and retain loan officers, and enables more responsive customer support," Gagliano added.
Empower is Black Knight's dynamic, innovative, enterprise-wide LOS used by lenders of all sizes and supports retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels. With its advanced automation, robotics and digital capabilities, Empower helps lenders improve data integrity, decrease cycle times, lower the cost per loan and enhance the consumer experience.
About Black Knight, Inc.
Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
For more information:
Michelle Kersch
Mitch Cohen
904.854.5043
704.890.8158