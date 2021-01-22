- The year ended with 1.54 million more delinquent and 1.7 million more seriously delinquent mortgages than at the start of 2020, a looming reminder of the challenges facing the market in 2021 - Despite the year-over-year increase, the national delinquency rate saw modest improvement in December, falling by 3.9% from November to 6.08%, the lowest level since April 2020 - Serious delinquencies (loans 90 or more days past due) also improved, falling to 2.15 million from 2.19 million the month prior - Even after months of improvement, 90-day default activity rose by more than 250% (+2.6 million) overall in 2020 - Foreclosure starts fell by 67% from the year prior and the year's 40,000 foreclosure sales (completions) represented an annual decline of more than 70% - Starts and sales have hit record lows as moratoriums and forbearance plans protect distressed homeowners from facing foreclosure in the wake of the pandemic - Prepayment activity rose by 12% in December, ending the year 112% higher than the same month in 2019 and highlighting a still-strong refinance market entering 2021