- The divergence between early-stage delinquencies and seriously past-due mortgages continues to widen as fewer delinquent loans cured to current status in August - Overall, the national delinquency rate fell just 0.03 basis points from July after declining a combined 0.85 basis points over the prior two months, a noticeable slowing in the rate of improvement - The share of borrowers with a single missed payment had already fallen below pre-pandemic levels; in August, the sum of all early-stage delinquencies (those 30 and 60 days past due) fell 9%, dropping below that benchmark as well - However, the improvement in early-stage delinquencies was offset by a 5% increase in serious delinquencies - those 90 or more days past due - which have now risen in each of the past five months - August's rise in serious delinquencies was the mildest of those five months, suggesting that they may be nearing their peak - While there are nearly 2 million more seriously delinquent homeowners than at pre-pandemic levels, foreclosure activity remains muted due to active forbearance plans and foreclosure moratoriums