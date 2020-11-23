- Mortgage delinquencies improved again in October, falling to 6.44%, the lowest level since March - Despite five consecutive months of improvement, there are still more than 3.4 million delinquent mortgages, nearly twice as many as there were entering the year - Serious delinquencies - loans 90 or more days past due - improved in October as well, but volumes remain at more than five times (+1.8 million) pre-pandemic levels - October's 4,700 foreclosure starts marked a nearly 90% year-over-year reduction as widespread moratoriums remain in place, while active foreclosure inventory set yet another record low at 178,000 - Record-low interest rates again pushed prepayment activity higher, with October's prepayment rate of 3.17% setting the highest single-month mark in more than 16 years