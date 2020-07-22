JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at June 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 7.59%
Month-over-month change: -2.25%
Year-over-year change: 103.55%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.36%
Month-over-month change: -4.21%
Year-over-year change: -27.08%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 5,900
Month-over-month change: 15.69%
Year-over-year change: -85.29%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 2.65%
Month-over-month change: 15.93 %
Year-over-year change: 133.69%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.05%
Month-over-month change: -46.47%
Year-over-year change: -97.30%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 4,034,000
Month-over-month change: -89,000
Year-over-year change: 2,084,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,874,000
Month-over-month change: 1,243,000
Year-over-year change: 1,419,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 192,000
Month-over-month change: -8,000
Year-over-year change: -67,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 4,226,000
Month-over-month change: -98,000
Year-over-year change: 2,017,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 12.46%
Louisiana: 11.71%
New York: 10.90%
New Jersey: 10.63%
Hawaii: 10.28%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Oregon: 5.17%
South Dakota: 5.12%
Montana: 5.07%
Washington: 4.82%
Idaho: 4.37%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 5.73%
Louisiana: 5.32%
New Jersey: 5.32%
New York: 5.10%
Nevada: 4.90%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 24.69%
West Virginia: 26.78%
Arkansas: 29.09%
Alabama: 38.19%
Indiana: 38.59%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
Alaska: 243.29%
Nevada: 237.45%
California: 223.42%
Colorado: 214.63%
Hawaii: 184.14%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Aug. 3, 2020.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
