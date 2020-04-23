Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

 By Black Knight, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at March 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.39%
Month-over-month change: 3.33%
Year-over-year change: -7.25%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.42%
Month-over-month change: -7.73%
Year-over-year change: -17.96%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 27,600
Month-over-month change: -14.55%
Year-over-year change: -30.48%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.89%
Month-over-month change: 39.68%
Year-over-year change: 125.24%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.06%
Month-over-month change: -27.28%
Year-over-year change: -35.97%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,792,000
Month-over-month change: 55,000
Year-over-year change: -111,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 406,000
Month-over-month change: -3,000
Year-over-year change: -87,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 220,000
Month-over-month change: -19,000
Year-over-year change: -44,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,013,000
Month-over-month change: 37,000
Year-over-year change: -155,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
 Mississippi:                  9.08%
Louisiana:                    7.54%
Alabama:                     6.20%
West Virginia:              5.90%
Arkansas:                     5.34%                                     

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
 California:                   2.16%
Oregon:                        1.95%
Idaho:                          1.88%
Washington:                 1.81%
Colorado:                     1.79%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
 Mississippi:                  2.53%
Louisiana:                    1.66%
Alabama:                     1.60%
Arkansas:                     1.44%
Indiana:                       1.12%                                                                         

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Arkansas:                     -13.80%
Mississippi:                  -13.17%
Maine:                         -12.29%
Indiana:                       -10.94%
Michigan:                     -10.12%                                                                                              

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
 North Dakota:              7.08%
Nevada:                       3.76%
Alaska:                        3.63%
California:                   2.98%
Oregon:                        0.38%                                                             

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:
1)    Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2)    All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by May 4, 2020.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:




Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

Black Knight, Inc.                            

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.