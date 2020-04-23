JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at March 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.39%
Month-over-month change: 3.33%
Year-over-year change: -7.25%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.42%
Month-over-month change: -7.73%
Year-over-year change: -17.96%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 27,600
Month-over-month change: -14.55%
Year-over-year change: -30.48%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 1.89%
Month-over-month change: 39.68%
Year-over-year change: 125.24%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.06%
Month-over-month change: -27.28%
Year-over-year change: -35.97%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,792,000
Month-over-month change: 55,000
Year-over-year change: -111,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 406,000
Month-over-month change: -3,000
Year-over-year change: -87,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 220,000
Month-over-month change: -19,000
Year-over-year change: -44,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,013,000
Month-over-month change: 37,000
Year-over-year change: -155,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 9.08%
Louisiana: 7.54%
Alabama: 6.20%
West Virginia: 5.90%
Arkansas: 5.34%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
California: 2.16%
Oregon: 1.95%
Idaho: 1.88%
Washington: 1.81%
Colorado: 1.79%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 2.53%
Louisiana: 1.66%
Alabama: 1.60%
Arkansas: 1.44%
Indiana: 1.12%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Arkansas: -13.80%
Mississippi: -13.17%
Maine: -12.29%
Indiana: -10.94%
Michigan: -10.12%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
North Dakota: 7.08%
Nevada: 3.76%
Alaska: 3.63%
California: 2.98%
Oregon: 0.38%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by May 4, 2020.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
