- 3.6 million homeowners were past due on their mortgages as of the end of April, the largest number since January 2015 - The number includes both homeowners past due on mortgage payments who are not in forbearance, as well as those in forbearance plans who did not make an April mortgage payment - At 6.45%, the national delinquency rate nearly doubled (+3.06%) from March, the largest single-month increase ever recorded, and nearly three times the previous single-month record set back in late 2008 - Delinquency increases in Nevada (+5.2%), New Jersey (+5.1%), and New York (+4.9%) led the states, while Miami (+7.2%), Las Vegas (+6.2%) and New York City (+5.4%) topped the 100 largest metro areas - There were declines in cure activity among later-stage delinquencies as well, with the number of seriously delinquent mortgages (90+ days) increasing by 56,000 (+14%) from March - Both foreclosure starts and foreclosure sales hit record lows in April as moratoriums halted foreclosure activity across the country - Prepayment speeds jumped 23% from March to hit the highest monthly prepayment rate in 16 years