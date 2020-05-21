JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at April 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 6.45%
Month-over-month change: 90.22%
Year-over-year change: 85.82%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.40%
Month-over-month change: -3.81%
Year-over-year change: -19.29%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 7,400
Month-over-month change: -73.19%
Year-over-year change: -82.13%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 2.33%
Month-over-month change: 23.11%
Year-over-year change: 135.91%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.11%
Month-over-month change: -89.56%
Year-over-year change: -93.47%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 3,400,000
Month-over-month change: 1,608,000
Year-over-year change: 1,588,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 462,000
Month-over-month change: 56,000
Year-over-year change: -12,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 211,000
Month-over-month change: -9,000
Year-over-year change: -48,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 3,612,000
Month-over-month change: 1,599,000
Year-over-year change: 1,540,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi: 11.90%
Louisiana: 10.91%
New York: 9.79%
New Jersey: 9.36%
Connecticut: 8.94%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Oregon: 4.05%
South Dakota: 3.97%
North Dakota: 3.92%
Washington: 3.91%
Idaho: 3.53%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi: 2.71%
Louisiana: 1.83%
Alabama: 1.74%
Arkansas: 1.52%
Georgia: 1.27%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
Arkansas: 13.73%
West Virginia: 16.70%
Mississippi: 16.93%
Iowa: 18.28%
Indiana: 20.75%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
Alaska: 187.96%
California: 185.64%
Nevada: 182.04%
Colorado: 141.83%
Hawaii: 126.53%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousands, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by June 8, 2020.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
