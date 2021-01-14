Supports Best Efforts and Mandatory Registrations and Delivery with Superior Integration and Automation -- Provides an intuitive and streamlined experience for lenders selling loans to correspondent aggregators -- Self-service functionality and advanced communication, tracking and notification capabilities -- Cloud-based, responsive design with convenient view of loan status, history and summary -- Full integration with Black Knight's Empower loan origination system featuring task-driven, exception-based processing, process automation and Black Knight's loan product, pricing and eligibility engine, which enables systematic pricing updates and validation -- Leverages rules engine for systematic condition management, and uses artificial intelligence to automate document classification and data extraction