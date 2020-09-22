Fidelity Bank Completes Successful Implementation of MSP Servicing System, Servicing Digital, Default Suite and the Actionable Intelligence Platform - Fidelity Bank has successfully implemented Black Knight's industry-leading MSP servicing system - The Black Knight MSP system is now helping Fidelity Bank to manage its growing portfolio, improve operational efficiencies and support compliance efforts - The bank is also using Black Knight's suite of servicing solutions including Servicing Digital, the Actionable Intelligence Platform and Default suite.