NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costbucket a black owned company, launches an inventory management solution to improve business profitability through product costing and improved sales price setting. The software is designed for small and medium size companies and it provides them with a full end to end solution that tracks products from purchase orders (suppliers) to storage, conversion into finished goods then sales to customers. The software is cloud based while the POS runs on their POS terminals which supports Stripe giving merchants the freedom to remotely manage their business and track reports in real time.
It was created by Adrian McCalla and Clayton Bennett, two finance professionals who saw the need for a solution in the market to support small businesses owners due to the failure to view inventory as cash. We like to ask the question "would you take a stack of cash, place it on the shelf in full view of employees and customers and walk away" the answer is always no yet in most cases this is exactly what they are doing if they do not have an inventory system in place.
Now more than ever, businesses need to be efficient and profitable. Costbucket eliminates the need for complicated calculations in spreadsheets with our easy-to-use costing module. Our product costing module supports products manufactured and assembled, e.g. baked goods like breads or a burger at McDonald's. Most businesses making these products do not know their product costs which also means they don't know if they are in profit on their sale.
Costbucket allows merchants to seamlessly sync their inventory, customers and sales with all aspects of the business automatically updated in real time. This includes reports on how many items sold per day or week; what each item cost you for stock; profit and loss reports with balance sheet and multiple sales, inventory, customers and supplier reports.
With Costbucket's POS Automation Process, you can eliminate 2 hours per day spent manually keying receipts into a spreadsheet or struggling to identify products sold. This is equivalent to 40 hours a month of labor cost for non value added service which is an immediate saving to the business.
To learn more about Costbucket visit https://www.costbucket.com and follow them on Instagram @costbucket
Media Contact
Adrian McCalla, ARIMCC Solutions Inc, +1 8455795928, info@costbucket.com
Adrian McCalla, ARIMCC Solutions Inc, info@costbucket.com
SOURCE Costbucket