TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Better Rebuild, a black-owned sports nutrition supplement brand. ClearAngel empowers early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2019 by professional bodybuilders and certified personal trainers DeAndre Cannon and Stanford Douglas, Better Rebuild creates high-quality, lab-tested and FDA-compliant sports nutrition supplements designed with performance and recovery in mind. The supplements draw on the founders' expertise in sports nutrition and have been used by a range of fitness enthusiasts from everyday people to elite athletes. ClearAngel's resources will help increase the brand's online presence, increase brand recognition, and launch an upcoming vegan protein line.
ClearAngel is a new,equity-free, flexible capital option for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 250 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're thrilled to fund Better Rebuild and fuel its mission to provide high-grade nutrition supplements," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel grant reflects our commitment to support early-stage founders from all walks of life who are seeing initial traction, but don't have the network to raise a traditional angel round."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Better Rebuild also receives access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. Cannon and Douglas will be able to unlock more funding as Better Rebuild completes additional milestones.
"As professional bodybuilders and certified personal trainers, we're passionate about helping high performers have the tools they need for recovery and growth" said DeAndre Cannon, co-founder, Better Rebuild. "We're thrilled ClearAngel has empowered our black-owned business and we're excited to leverage its resources to ultimately help fuel people's fitness goals," said Stanford Douglas, co-founder, Better Rebuild.
To learn more about Better Rebuild and experience its high-performance supplements for yourself, visit abetterrebuild.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
