TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Tech Matters, a social impact organization focused on creating diversity in STEM founded by Angel Rich and Yusuf Henriques, has partnered with 21st Century Interactive Sports and Entertainment to launch the Hacking Generational Wealth hackathon. The virtual hackathon is open to participants from across Canada and the United States and will run February 26 - 28, 2021. Generously sponsored by the City of Toronto and the City of Brampton as well as Hackworks, the top nine solutions, three from each track, will be invited to join the BlackTechMatters Accelerator for additional funding, mentorship and market entry support.
Generational wealth -- assets passed down from one generation to the next -- have contributed to the staggering financial disparities in minority communities. The Hacking Generational Wealth hackathon will spotlight three tracks: Open Banking, the portability of financial information; Housing Security, including cost, quality and stability of housing; and Credit and
Debt Management, including financial literacy and resources.
Participating teams will work throughout the 48-hour hackathon to develop solutions they feel will overcome the barriers prohibiting progress for building generational wealth for minority communities. Guided by a series of speakers, and aided by mentors and industry experts, the participants will have the opportunity to pitch their business and technology ideas to a panel of judges.
"The goal of the hackathon is to connect participants with tools, resources and supporters that will foster innovation that can lead to real and actionable change that will disrupt the cycle of economic inequality and inequity," says Angel Rich, founder of CreditRich and BlackTechMatters. "Our MIT Hacking Racism hackathon last year brought 21 teams into the BlackTechMatters Accelerator and we are excited to add winners from this hackathon into our next cohort."
Registration is now open at http://www.hackworks.com/Hacking-Generational-Wealth.
About Black Tech Matters
Black Tech Matters (blacktechmatters.co) is a social impact organization that aims to expand diversity in STEM and tech equity in employment, education, and entrepreneurship. Since 2016 the organization has served over 60,000 Black techies across the world, helping participants to launch successful companies, gain employment, rise in their careers, and make scholastic achievements. Black Tech Matters has partnered with tech companies, financial services institutions, government agencies, non-profits, and media companies to promote the need for diversity inclusion in STEM. #BlackTechMatters programming includes hackathons, accelerators, pitch competitions, investor dinners, workshops, networking, events, an annual awards show, and a PAC.
About 21st Century Interactive Sports and Entertainment
21st Century Interactive Sports & Entertainment is a Toronto based media/tech company that provides cloud-based solutions directed at driving engagement and brand awareness via interactive events (live/streamed). Our clients and partners include companies, institutions, facilities, non-profits and youth organizations within both sports and academia.
Media Contact
Patti Mikula, Hackworks, +1 (416) 857-4777, patti@hackworks.com
SOURCE Black Tech Matters