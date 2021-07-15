CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce the sale of Nationwide Industries ("Nationwide" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Harbour Group, to PrimeSource Brands ("PrimeSource"), a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake").
Nationwide, headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a premier provider of branded outdoor and security hardware and component systems, including fence and gate hardware, railing components and infill systems and perimeter security hardware. The Company has a broad portfolio of feature-rich component solutions with over 8,000 SKUs sold to more than 3,000 customers across multiple levels of the outdoor living value chain. Nationwide is well-aligned with favorable and sustainable economic tailwinds and consumer trends emphasizing residential repair and remodel and investments in outdoor living.
BlackArch was retained by Nationwide and Harbour Group to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's significant momentum in the building products sector and is a further example of the firm's ability to drive superior outcomes for market-leading manufacturers pioneering product innovation in the rapidly evolving residential and outdoor living sectors.
About Nationwide Industries
Nationwide, through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of specialty hardware to OEMs, distributors, and installers in the fence and gate, railing and patio markets. Nationwide's brands include Nationwide Industries, Ultra-tec, RailFX and LockeyUSA. Based in Tampa, Nationwide's products include a broad line of fence and gate hardware, railing component and infill systems, perimeter security components, custom building material components sold on an OEM basis and hardware for the patio industry. For more information, please visit http://www.nationwideindustries.com.
About Harbour Group
Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless fittings, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 216 companies in 47 different industries. For more information, please visit http://www.harbourgroup.com.
About PrimeSource
PrimeSource is a leading national provider of specialty branded residential building products. The Company's product offering spans more than 60,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, cabinet knobs and pulls and functional hardware, among others. PrimeSource operates an expansive footprint, serving over 43,000 customer locations through 50 strategically located distribution centers in 31 states. PrimeSource plays a crucial role for its customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities. For more information, please visit http://www.primesourcebp.com.
About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.
Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at http://www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.
About BlackArch Partners
BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of owner-operators, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, http://www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.
Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.
Media Contact
Aidan Murphy, BlackArch Partners, (704) 414-6355, murphy@blackarchpartners.com
SOURCE BlackArch Partners