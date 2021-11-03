Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

 By Blackbaud, Inc.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Third quarter results reflected a fantastic quarter of execution for Blackbaud, exceeding our expectations on a much-improved market backdrop," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "We achieved near double-digit recurring revenue growth, a roughly ten-point improvement on the Rule of 40 year-over-year, and we're on pace to potentially have one of our best years in the company's history in terms of free cash flow generation. I firmly believe our market and our company is in the midst of an inflection point as the shift to a digital-first world continues to accelerate. Our vision for the SKY platform is becoming a reality, and we're fueling future growth opportunities through additional investment in innovation, customer success, security, cloud infrastructure and a higher velocity go-to-market motion. We are raising our financial outlook for full-year 2021 revenue, profitability and free cash flow, and we expect to see further acceleration in our full-year recurring revenue growth rate into 2022."

Third Quarter 2021 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2020 Results:

  • Total GAAP revenue was $231.2 million, up 7.5%, with $218.5 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 9.2%.
  • Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 9.2%.
  • GAAP income from operations was $11.8 million, with GAAP operating margin of 5.1%, an increase of 40 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $50.5 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.8%, a decrease of 60 basis points.
  • GAAP net income was $6.2 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.13, up $0.03 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $37.9 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.78, up $0.05 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $62.4 million, up $3.0 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.0%.
  • GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $69.9 million, a decrease of $1.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $57.9 million, an increase of $16.5 million.

"We expected an acceleration of revenue performance in the second half of 2021, and Q3 not only delivered, but exceeded that expectation, serving as a proof point for what's achievable as we progress against the growth and margin initiatives laid out at our investor session earlier this year," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "With three quarters behind us, and a particularly strong third quarter, we have high confidence in our ability to exceed the $920 million high end of our upside revenue scenario for 2021. This may even prove to be conservative depending on our fourth quarter transactional revenue performance. We expect to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 26% for full year 2021, inclusive of heightened investments planned for the fourth quarter, and our strong performance year-to-date combined with our outlook for Q4 suggests we should generate at least $150 million in free cash flow.  As we finalize our plans for next year, it is clear the return to at least mid-single digit revenue growth is likely to happen faster than we expected, and we are focused on fueling future growth through additional investments."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights:

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Conference Call Details:

What:

Blackbaud's 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call

When:

November 4, 2021

Time:

8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Live Call:

1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)

Webcast:

Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:



Media Contact:



Steve Hufford



media@blackbaud.com



Director, Investor Relations







IR@blackbaud.com







Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; restructuring and other real estate activities; and costs, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed security incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident").

 

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,591



$

35,750



Restricted cash

216,122



609,219



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,847 and $10,292 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

105,873



95,404



Customer funds receivable

6,076



321



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

102,319



78,366



Total current assets

457,981



819,060



Property and equipment, net

103,346



105,177



Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,652



22,671



Software development costs, net

118,860



111,827



Goodwill

635,912



635,854



Intangible assets, net

249,494



277,506



Other assets

69,699



72,639



Total assets

$

1,654,944



$

2,044,734



Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable

$

38,388



$

27,836



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

58,579



52,228



Due to customers

220,785



608,264



Debt, current portion

12,948



12,840



Deferred revenue, current portion

329,426



312,236



Total current liabilities

660,126



1,013,404



Debt, net of current portion

514,418



518,193



Deferred tax liability

56,144



54,086



Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,528



4,678



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

13,470



17,357



Other liabilities

9,421



10,866



Total liabilities

1,258,107



1,618,584



Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 62,353,643 and 60,904,638 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

62



61



Additional paid-in capital

634,406



544,963



Treasury stock, at cost; 14,039,117 and 12,054,268 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(490,456)



(353,091)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,319



(2,497)



Retained earnings

249,506



236,714



Total stockholders' equity

396,837



426,150



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,654,944



$

2,044,734



 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020



2021

2020

Revenue











Recurring

$

218,530



$

200,102





$

642,266



$

621,229



One-time services and other

12,688



14,899





37,583



49,384



Total revenue

231,218



215,001





679,849



670,613



Cost of revenue











Cost of recurring

95,823



84,251





279,123



265,172



Cost of one-time services and other

11,858



14,434





40,013



43,317



Total cost of revenue

107,681



98,685





319,136



308,489



Gross profit

123,537



116,316





360,713



362,124



Operating expenses











Sales, marketing and customer success

44,703



48,460





138,948



159,149



Research and development

31,566



22,783





90,967



72,655



General and administrative

34,733



34,132





97,328



89,829



Amortization

558



749





1,674



2,219



Restructuring

131



105





263



179



Total operating expenses

111,691



106,229





329,180



324,031



Income from operations

11,846



10,087





31,533



38,093



Interest expense

(4,003)



(3,997)





(14,171)



(12,049)



Other income, net

862



542





339



2,242



Income before provision for income taxes

8,705



6,632





17,701



28,286



Income tax provision

2,517



1,756





4,946



6,948



Net income

$

6,188



$

4,876





$

12,755



$

21,338



Earnings per share











Basic

$

0.13



$

0.10





$

0.27



$

0.44



Diluted

$

0.13



$

0.10





$

0.26



$

0.44



Common shares and equivalents outstanding











Basic weighted average shares

47,542,746



48,271,139





47,554,746



48,182,799



Diluted weighted average shares

48,274,072



48,859,707





48,259,956



48,582,068



Other comprehensive (loss) income











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,234)



4,661





1,060



(1,954)



Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax

262



943





4,756



(1,628)



Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,972)



5,604





5,816



(3,582)



Comprehensive income

$

3,216



$

10,480





$

18,571



$

17,756



 

 



Nine months ended

September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities





  Net income

$

12,755



$

21,338



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

60,484



68,755



Provision for credit losses and sales returns

7,992



10,156



Stock-based compensation expense

89,480



54,556



Deferred taxes

400



1,879



Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

1,234



569



Other non-cash adjustments

(527)



2,203



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:





Accounts receivable

(18,779)



(18,319)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

(14,169)



4,292



Trade accounts payable

10,728



(17,203)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,790



(31,595)



Deferred revenue

17,400



12,534



Net cash provided by operating activities

169,788



109,165



Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment

(8,332)



(25,836)



Capitalized software development costs

(29,661)



(32,028)



Net cash used in investing activities

(37,993)



(57,864)



Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt

128,300



267,400



Payments on debt

(131,272)



(290,999)



Debt issuance costs



(593)



Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement

(39,012)



(21,286)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options



4



Change in due to customers

(386,973)



(337,821)



Change in customer funds receivable

(5,838)



(4,495)



Purchase of treasury stock

(98,353)





Dividend payments to stockholders



(5,960)



Net cash used in financing activities

(533,148)



(393,750)



Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

97



(623)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(401,256)



(343,072)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

644,969



577,295



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

243,713



$

234,223



 

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

27,591



$

35,750



Restricted cash

216,122



609,219



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows

$

243,713



$

644,969



 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP Revenue

$

231,218



$

215,001





$

679,849



$

670,613















GAAP gross profit

$

123,537



$

116,316





$

360,713



$

362,124



GAAP gross margin

53.4

%

54.1

%



53.1

%

54.0

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Stock-based compensation expense

4,263



3,688





14,858



7,123



Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

8,595



9,219





26,603



29,835



Add: Employee severance

14







29



813



Subtotal

12,872



12,907





41,490



37,771



Non-GAAP gross profit

$

136,409



$

129,223





$

402,203



$

399,895



Non-GAAP gross margin

59.0

%

60.1

%



59.2

%

59.6

%













GAAP income from operations

$

11,846



$

10,087





$

31,533



$

38,093



GAAP operating margin

5.1

%

4.7

%



4.6

%

5.7

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Stock-based compensation expense

28,926



20,843





89,480



54,556



Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

9,153



9,968





28,277



32,054



Add: Employee severance

68



232





1,510



4,593



Add: Acquisition-related integration costs

(17)



(15)





(115)



(118)



Add: Acquisition-related expenses

67



64





196



288



Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

(420)



6,943





(413)



7,017



Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(1)

851







1,321





Subtotal

38,628



38,035





120,256



98,390



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

50,474



$

48,122





$

151,789



$

136,483



Non-GAAP operating margin

21.8

%

22.4

%



22.3

%

20.4

%













GAAP income before provision for income taxes

$

8,705



$

6,632





$

17,701



$

28,286



GAAP net income

$

6,188



$

4,876





$

12,755



$

21,338















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share

48,274,072



48,859,707





48,259,956



48,582,068



GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.13



$

0.10





$

0.26



$

0.44















Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: GAAP income tax provision

2,517



1,756





4,946



6,948



Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations

38,628



38,035





120,256



98,390



Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

47,333



44,667





137,957



126,676



Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(2)

9,467



8,933





27,592



25,335



Non-GAAP net income

$

37,866



$

35,734





$

110,365



$

101,341















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

48,274,072



48,859,707





48,259,956



48,582,068



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.78



$

0.73





$

2.29



$

2.09



(1)

Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $11.4 million and $35.9 million, respectively, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same periods of $10.6 million and $34.5 million, respectively. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program.

(2)

Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP revenue

$

231,218



$

215,001





$

679,849



$

670,613



GAAP revenue growth

7.5

%





1.4

%



Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)











Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$

231,218



$

215,001





$

679,849



$

670,613



Non-GAAP organic revenue growth

7.5

%





1.4

%















Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$

231,218



$

215,001





$

679,849



$

670,613



Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)

(2,049)







(8,392)





Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)

$

229,169



$

215,001





$

671,457



$

670,613



Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis

6.6

%





0.1

%















GAAP recurring revenue

$

218,530



$

200,102





$

642,266



$

621,229



GAAP recurring revenue growth

9.2

%





3.4

%



Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)











Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue

$

218,530



$

200,102





$

642,266



$

621,229



Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth

9.2

%





3.4

%



(1)

Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies.

(2)

Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated.

(3)

To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP net income

$

6,188



$

4,876





$

12,755



$

21,338



Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Interest, net

3,921



3,230





13,860



10,650



Add: GAAP income tax provision

2,517



1,756





4,946



6,948



Add: Depreciation

3,135



3,722





9,486



10,858



Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

9,153



9,968





28,277



32,054



Add: Amortization of software development costs(1)

7,986



7,789





24,068



24,828



Subtotal

26,712



26,465





80,637



85,338



Non-GAAP EBITDA

$

32,900



$

31,341





$

93,392



$

106,676



Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

14.2

%





13.7

%















Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Stock-based compensation expense

28,926



20,843





89,480



54,556



Add: Employee severance

68



232





1,510



4,593



Add: Acquisition-related integration costs

(17)



(15)





(115)



(118)



Add: Acquisition-related expenses

67



64





196



288



Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

(420)



6,943





(413)



7,017



Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2)

851







1,321





Subtotal

29,475



28,067





91,979



66,336



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

62,375



$

59,408





$

185,371



$

173,012



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.0

%





27.3

%















Rule of 40(3)

34.5

%





28.7

%



(1)

Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.

(2)

Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred, net of probable insurance recoveries. See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above.

(3)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above.

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

169,788



$

109,165



Less: purchase of property and equipment

(8,332)



(25,836)



Less: capitalized software development costs

(29,661)



(32,028)



Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

131,795



$

51,301



 

 

