CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
"We had a strong finish to 2019 as we furthered our strategic initiatives and drove valuable outcomes for our over 45,000 customers. Looking ahead, we have a positive outlook as the market remains solid, and we continue to be uniquely positioned to digitally transform the markets we serve," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's president and CEO. "We've made truly transformational changes across the company over the last several years as we built a scalable operating model, created a culture of innovation and better positioned ourselves to capture the large market opportunities in front of us. The structural changes are now largely behind us, and we're well positioned to further differentiate ourselves as the leading cloud software company powering social good and deliver increased value to our customers, employees and our shareholders."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018 Results:
- Total GAAP revenue was $237.8 million, up 7.5%, with $219.8 million in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.9%.
- Total non-GAAP revenue was $238.1 million, up 7.3%, with $220.1 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.8%.
- Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 6.7%.
- GAAP income from operations was $3.6 million, with GAAP operating margin of 1.5%, a decrease of 510 basis points.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $35.5 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 14.9%, a decrease of 420 basis points.
- GAAP net income was $1.3 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.03, down $0.16.
- Non-GAAP net income was $24.5 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51, down $0.14.
- Non-GAAP free cash flow was $46.1 million, a decrease of $4.6 million.
"Our strong performance in the fourth-quarter allowed us to achieve our full year financial guidance and exceed the mid-point of our ranges for revenue and earnings per share. Over the course of 2019, we made strategic investments to further expand our go-to-market model, drive cloud innovation for our customers and ensure scalability in our business," said Tony Boor, Blackbaud's executive vice president and CFO. "We're optimistic about the year ahead as we continue the positive shift in revenue mix towards recurring revenue. From a profitability and cash flow perspective, we're underway in a multi-year effort to migrate our cloud infrastructure to leading public cloud service providers, and we expect to continue a heightened pace of investment in our go-to-market model and cloud innovation to better position the business for accelerated growth and long term success."
An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.
Recent Company Highlights:
- A year after acquiring market-leading corporate social responsibility provider, YourCause, Blackbaud reports record growth and expansion of its solutions for companies committed to social good.
- Blackbaud K–12 Solutions™ closes out a marquee 2019 marked by increasing revenue and efficiencies for private schools through its total school solution.
- Blackbaud appoints Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll as its Chief People Officer, leading all human resources functions for the company.
- Blackbaud, which powers 24 of the top 25 private U.S. colleges as ranked by Forbes with its solutions, continues to transform the higher education technology landscape and demonstrate growth just a year after introducing its comprehensive Cloud Solution for Higher Education.
- To celebrate the eighth annual global giving holiday, GivingTuesday, Blackbaud unveils a new digital resource to support comprehensive giving strategies.
Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.
Full-Year 2019 Results Compared to Full-Year 2018 Results:
- Total GAAP revenue was $900.4 million, up 6.1%, with $831.6 million in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.1%.
- Total non-GAAP revenue was $902.4 million, up 6.0%, with $833.5 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.0%.
- Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.8%.
- GAAP income from operations was $27.1 million, with GAAP operating margin of 3.0%, a decrease of 400 basis points.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $151.6 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.8%, a decrease of 320 basis points.
- GAAP net income was $11.9 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.25, down $0.68.
- Non-GAAP net income was $108.0 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.24, down $0.35.
- Non-GAAP free cash flow was $124.1 million, a decrease of $24.9 million.
Dividend
Blackbaud announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.12 per share payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.
Financial Outlook
Blackbaud today announced its 2020 full year financial guidance:
- Non-GAAP revenue of $930 million to $955 million
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.0% to 16.5%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.35
- Non-GAAP free cash flow of $100 million to $115 million
Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.
About Blackbaud
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.
In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.
Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.
Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Blackbaud, Inc.
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,810
$
30,866
Restricted cash due to customers
545,485
418,980
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,529 and $4,722 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
88,868
86,595
Customer funds receivable
524
1,753
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
67,852
59,788
Total current assets
734,539
597,982
Property and equipment, net
35,546
40,031
Operating lease right-of-use assets
104,400
—
Software development costs, net
101,302
75,099
Goodwill
634,088
545,213
Intangible assets, net
317,895
291,617
Other assets
65,193
65,363
Total assets
$
1,992,963
$
1,615,305
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
47,676
$
34,538
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
73,317
46,893
Due to customers
546,009
420,733
Debt, current portion
7,500
7,500
Deferred revenue, current portion
314,335
295,991
Total current liabilities
988,837
805,655
Debt, net of current portion
459,600
379,624
Deferred tax liability
44,594
44,291
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
1,802
2,564
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
95,624
—
Other liabilities
5,742
9,388
Total liabilities
1,596,199
1,241,522
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 60,206,091 and 59,327,633 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
60
59
Additional paid-in capital
457,804
399,241
Treasury stock, at cost; 11,066,354 and 10,760,574 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
(290,665)
(266,884)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,290)
(5,110)
Retained earnings
234,855
246,477
Total stockholders' equity
396,764
373,783
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,992,963
$
1,615,305
Blackbaud, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Years ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Recurring
$
219,820
$
199,930
$
831,609
$
762,181
One-time services and other
18,019
21,288
68,814
86,425
Total revenue
237,839
221,218
900,423
848,606
Cost of revenue
Cost of recurring
98,975
83,517
357,988
305,481
Cost of one-time services and other
17,562
19,779
60,436
76,261
Total cost of revenue
116,537
103,296
418,424
381,742
Gross profit
121,302
117,922
481,999
466,864
Operating expenses
Sales, marketing and customer success
58,189
49,801
224,152
192,848
Research and development
25,860
23,338
106,164
98,811
General and administrative
28,857
27,962
113,414
106,354
Amortization
2,085
1,137
5,316
4,844
Restructuring
2,725
1,005
5,808
4,590
Total operating expenses
117,716
103,243
454,854
407,447
Income from operations
3,586
14,679
27,145
59,417
Interest expense
(4,385)
(3,938)
(20,618)
(15,898)
Other (expense) income, net
(463)
744
4,058
1,103
(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes
(1,262)
11,485
10,585
44,622
Income tax (benefit) provision
(2,586)
2,151
(1,323)
(219)
Net income
$
1,324
$
9,334
$
11,908
$
44,841
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.20
$
0.25
$
0.95
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.19
$
0.25
$
0.93
Common shares and equivalents outstanding
Basic weighted average shares
47,777,635
47,300,931
47,695,383
47,206,669
Diluted weighted average shares
48,572,575
48,025,617
48,312,271
48,045,084
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
7,962
(3,885)
2,641
(5,218)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax
413
(1,827)
(2,821)
583
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
8,375
(5,712)
(180)
(4,635)
Comprehensive income
$
9,699
$
3,622
$
11,728
$
40,206
Blackbaud, Inc.
Years ended
(dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
11,908
$
44,841
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
85,693
79,566
Provision for doubtful accounts and sales returns
8,725
6,890
Stock-based compensation expense
58,633
48,274
Deferred taxes
(3,600)
(619)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount
752
752
Other non-cash adjustments
4,906
(1,912)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:
Accounts receivable
(6,569)
2,166
Prepaid expenses and other assets
6,383
(5,217)
Trade accounts payable
12,900
9,487
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(9,718)
(2,027)
Deferred revenue
12,464
19,184
Net cash provided by operating activities
182,477
201,385
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,492)
(14,719)
Capitalized software development costs
(46,874)
(37,629)
Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(109,353)
(44,943)
Other investing activities
500
(500)
Net cash used in investing activities
(167,219)
(97,791)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
424,000
270,900
Payments on debt
(344,500)
(322,476)
Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement
(23,781)
(27,685)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
7
11
Change in due to customers
77,793
(188,502)
Change in customer funds receivable
1,301
(844)
Dividend payments to stockholders
(23,607)
(23,312)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
111,213
(291,908)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
978
(2,014)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
127,449
(190,328)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
449,846
640,174
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
577,295
$
449,846
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,810
$
30,866
Restricted cash due to customers
545,485
418,980
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows
$
577,295
$
449,846
Blackbaud, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Years ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP Revenue
$
237,839
$
221,218
$
900,423
$
848,606
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down
241
571
1,932
2,409
Non-GAAP revenue
$
238,080
$
221,789
$
902,355
$
851,015
GAAP gross profit
$
121,302
$
117,922
$
481,999
$
466,864
GAAP gross margin
51.0
%
53.3
%
53.5
%
55.0
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down
241
571
1,932
2,409
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
817
1,232
3,366
5,242
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations
10,799
10,545
44,769
42,233
Add: Employee severance
87
52
1,221
918
Add: Acquisition-related integration costs
—
—
—
25
Subtotal
11,944
12,400
51,288
50,827
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
133,246
$
130,322
$
533,287
$
517,691
Non-GAAP gross margin
56.0
%
58.8
%
59.1
%
60.8
%
GAAP income from operations
$
3,586
$
14,679
$
27,145
$
59,417
GAAP operating margin
1.5
%
6.6
%
3.0
%
7.0
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down
241
571
1,932
2,409
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
15,012
12,591
58,633
48,274
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business
12,884
11,682
50,085
47,077
Add: Employee severance
765
533
4,425
2,246
Add: Acquisition-related integration costs
189
300
2,395
3,683
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
132
972
1,162
2,846
Add: Restructuring costs
2,725
1,005
5,808
4,590
Subtotal
31,948
27,654
124,440
111,125
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
35,534
$
42,333
$
151,585
$
170,542
Non-GAAP operating margin
14.9
%
19.1
%
16.8
%
20.0
%
GAAP (loss) income before (benefit) provision for
$
(1,262)
$
11,485
$
10,585
$
44,622
GAAP net income
$
1,324
$
9,334
$
11,908
$
44,841
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share
48,572,575
48,025,617
48,312,271
48,045,084
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.03
$
0.19
$
0.25
$
0.93
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision
(2,586)
2,151
(1,323)
(219)
Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from
31,948
27,654
124,440
111,125
Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes
30,686
39,139
135,025
155,747
Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1)
6,137
7,828
$
27,005
$
31,149
Non-GAAP net income
$
24,549
$
31,311
$
108,020
$
124,598
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per
48,572,575
48,025,617
48,312,271
48,045,084
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.51
$
0.65
$
2.24
$
2.59
(1) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
Blackbaud, Inc.
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Years ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP revenue
$
237,839
$
221,218
$
900,423
$
848,606
GAAP revenue growth
7.5
%
6.1
%
(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)
(5,903)
571
(20,097)
5,627
Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)
$
231,936
$
221,789
$
880,326
$
854,233
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth
4.6
%
3.1
%
Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)
$
231,936
$
221,789
$
880,326
$
854,233
Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)
607
—
6,020
—
Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)
$
232,543
$
221,789
$
886,346
$
854,233
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis
4.8
%
3.8
%
GAAP recurring revenue
$
219,820
$
199,930
$
831,609
$
762,181
GAAP recurring revenue growth
9.9
%
9.1
%
(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)
(5,841)
571
(19,804)
5,458
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue
$
213,979
$
200,501
$
811,805
$
767,639
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth
6.7
%
5.8
%
(1)
Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies.
(2)
Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated.
(3)
To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.
(dollars in thousands)
Years ended
2019
2018
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
182,477
$
201,385
Less: purchase of property and equipment
(11,492)
(14,719)
Less: capitalized software development costs
(46,874)
(37,629)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$
124,111
$
149,037